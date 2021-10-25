Coldspring Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldspring, TX

 7 days ago

COLDSPRING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cbpircI00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

