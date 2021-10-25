CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Fulton, OH

Rainy forecast for Canal Fulton? Jump on it!

Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(CANAL FULTON, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Canal Fulton Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canal Fulton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbpiqjZ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • 2 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel

CANAL FULTON, OH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

