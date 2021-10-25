Henryetta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HENRYETTA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 28
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
