Henryetta, OK

Henryetta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

HENRYETTA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cbpipqq00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

