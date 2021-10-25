CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Braddock

BRADDOCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpiiuz00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

