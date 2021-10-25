4-Day Weather Forecast For Statham
STATHAM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0