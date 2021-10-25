CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statham, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Statham

 7 days ago

STATHAM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpig9X00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

