Morton, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morton

 7 days ago

MORTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0cbpifGo00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

