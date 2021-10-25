A cloudy Monday in Bowling Green today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BOWLING GREEN, MO.) Monday is set to be cloudy in Bowling Green, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bowling Green:

Monday, October 25 Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 61 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 53 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



