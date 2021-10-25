CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, MO

A cloudy Monday in Bowling Green today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 7 days ago

(BOWLING GREEN, MO.) Monday is set to be cloudy in Bowling Green, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bowling Green:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cbpidVM00

  • Monday, October 25

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

