Chuckey Daily Weather Forecast
CHUCKEY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
