Elkview, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview

 7 days ago

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cbpiZvK00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

