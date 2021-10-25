4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview
ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0