4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.