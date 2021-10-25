Lakeville Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbpiY2b00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 51 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • 13 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

