Sandston, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sandston

 7 days ago

SANDSTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cbpiX9s00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(SANDSTON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sandston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
