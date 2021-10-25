Weather Forecast For Delmar

DELMAR, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.