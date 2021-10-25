CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

Weather Forecast For Delmar

 7 days ago

DELMAR, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cbpiQyn00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

