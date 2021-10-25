Weather Forecast For Delmar
DELMAR, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
