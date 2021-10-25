Whittier Daily Weather Forecast
WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
