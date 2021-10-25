Whittier Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cbpiP6400

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

