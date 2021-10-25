Weather Forecast For Slatington
SLATINGTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
