Edcouch Daily Weather Forecast

EDCOUCH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.