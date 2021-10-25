Edcouch Daily Weather Forecast
EDCOUCH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
