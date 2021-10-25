Kiln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KILN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F 15 mph wind



