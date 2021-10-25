CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiln, MS

Kiln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kiln (MS) Weather Channel
Kiln (MS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

KILN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cbpiHHU00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiln (MS) Weather Channel

Kiln (MS) Weather Channel

Kiln, MS
187
Followers
602
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy