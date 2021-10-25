Kiln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KILN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- 15 mph wind
