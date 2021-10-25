Weather Forecast For Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0