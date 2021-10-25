CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, TN

Weather Forecast For Westmoreland

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

WESTMORELAND, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cbpiFW200

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland, TN
172
Followers
604
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy