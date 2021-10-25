Weather Forecast For Edinburg
EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
