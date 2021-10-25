CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, VA

Weather Forecast For Edinburg

Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel
Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpiCrr00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

