Resaca, GA

Resaca Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

RESACA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpiA6P00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

