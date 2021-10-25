Resaca Weather Forecast

RESACA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



