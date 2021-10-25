CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanceboro, NC

Vanceboro Daily Weather Forecast

Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel
Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

VANCEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpi9Iv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vanceboro, NC
CNN

Barclays CEO Jes Staley quits after investigation into links with Jeffrey Epstein

London (CNN Business) — The American chief executive of Barclays (BCS), Jes Staley, is stepping down with immediate effect following an investigation by British regulators into his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said on Monday. The investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel

Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel

Vanceboro, NC
112
Followers
605
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy