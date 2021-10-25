Vanceboro Daily Weather Forecast

VANCEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 17 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



