Independence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpi7XT00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

