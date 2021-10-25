4-Day Weather Forecast For Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



