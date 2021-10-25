Gibsonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonville, NC

 7 days ago

GIBSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpi5m100

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

