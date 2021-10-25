CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, MD

Clarksburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLARKSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cbpi4tI00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Clarksburg

(CLARKSBURG, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clarksburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CLARKSBURG, MD
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg, MD
50
Followers
603
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy