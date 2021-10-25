Clarksburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLARKSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
