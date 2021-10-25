Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Dover
(DOVER, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dover Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dover:
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0