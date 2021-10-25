Waterford Weather Forecast
WATERFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0