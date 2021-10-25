CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Port Royal

Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbphuIg00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.














