Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster
LANCASTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0