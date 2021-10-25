Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster

LANCASTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



