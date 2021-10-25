CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster

 7 days ago

LANCASTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbphtPx00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

