4-Day Weather Forecast For Platte City
PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0