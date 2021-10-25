CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Platte City

PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cbphsXE00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

