4-Day Weather Forecast For Platte City

PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.