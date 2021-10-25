Ball Ground Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BALL GROUND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
