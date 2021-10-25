CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocomoke City, MD

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Pocomoke City

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(POCOMOKE CITY, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pocomoke City Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pocomoke City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbphlbN00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Pocomoke City, MD
