4-Day Weather Forecast For Littleton
LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 42 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0