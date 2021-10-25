4-Day Weather Forecast For Littleton

LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 42 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 51 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.