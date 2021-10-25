A cloudy Monday in Olney today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OLNEY, IL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Monday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Olney:

Monday, October 25 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 32 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



