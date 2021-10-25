Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities
(ROBINSONVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Robinsonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Robinsonville:
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
