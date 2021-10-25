CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinsonville, MS

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Robinsonville (MS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(ROBINSONVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Robinsonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Robinsonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cbphgBk00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

