CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg Weather Forecast

Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel
Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HARRISBURG, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cbphZxX00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Harrisburg is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(HARRISBURG, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harrisburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HARRISBURG, NC
Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(HARRISBURG, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harrisburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HARRISBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, NC
Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Harrisburg, NC
100
Followers
606
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy