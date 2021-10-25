Harrisburg Weather Forecast
HARRISBURG, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
