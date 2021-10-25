CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairless Hills, PA

Fairless Hills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cbphY4o00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wednesday has sun for Fairless Hills — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FAIRLESS HILLS, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairless Hills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
City
