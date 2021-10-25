Harper Woods Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HARPER WOODS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
