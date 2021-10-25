CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper Woods, MI

Harper Woods Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Harper Woods (MI) Weather Channel
Harper Woods (MI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HARPER WOODS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cbphWJM00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

