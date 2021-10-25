CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Springs, MS

Crystal Springs Weather Forecast

Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cbph1HK00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wednesday has sun for Crystal Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crystal Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Thursday sun alert in Crystal Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crystal Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
