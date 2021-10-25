Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(JAMESTOWN, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jamestown Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jamestown:

Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.