Pendleton, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pendleton

 7 days ago

PENDLETON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpgwof00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

