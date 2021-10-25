Daily Weather Forecast For Oakdale

OAKDALE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 mph



