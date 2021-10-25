CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Oakdale

Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

OAKDALE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

