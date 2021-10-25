Daily Weather Forecast For Oakdale
OAKDALE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0