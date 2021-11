Inflation concerns will likely be front-and-center at the Bank of Canada meeting next week. Near-term GDP growth has fallen short of the BoC’s forecast, with Q2 output coming in weaker than expected. Currently, Q3 is also tracking below the bank’s expected 7.3% increase. The BoC will point to persistent supply chain constraints as a drag on near-term growth and as a contributor to rising consumer prices. The key question is how long inflation will remain above the bank’s 1% to 3% target range— it was 4.4% above year-ago levels in September.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO