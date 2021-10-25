CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Market update: Big earnings week ahead, USD cooler

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD (USDIndex 93.50) cools a tad & again tests 4-wk low (93.44). PMIs biased to the upside as Powell talked taper but no rate rises yet, Democrats narrowed their differences on the $3.5b infra bill & Yellen talked new taxes. Yields hold up, Equities mixed Friday, FUTS down. Big week for...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Another big week ahead

Stock markets are off to a mixed start at the beginning of the week, with much of Europe back in record territory and the US now flat after a positive start. Not bad considering central banks around the world are having a small panic about inflation and planning multiple rate hikes over the next year or so. In the past, the idea of this has sent shockwaves through the markets and that was when economies were in a far healthier position.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slipping below Monday's close ahead of RBA

Gold struggles to extend Monday’s rebound near short-term resistance line. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key central bank events. Inflation concerns remain elevated despite recently mixed clues, Sino-American trade deal, US stimulus favored buyers of late. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) has started to drift away to the downside from the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP advances towards 0.8500 despite BoE hawkish tone in the last weeks

EUR/GBP edges higher on the back of the EUR/USD, as the Sterling weakens against the greenback. Worse than expected, German Retail Sales, ignored by investors as the EUR/GBP kept trading north. EUR/GBP: From a technical perspective has a downward bias, as long as EUR/GBP remains below 0.8530. The EUR/GBP climbs...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Big Week#Gdp#Real Estate#Democrats#Futs#Evergrande#Ev#Big Earnings#Googl Amzn#Tsla#Usa500 F#Asian#Eurusd 1 1650#Week Ahead Earnings#European#Ecb#Boj Boc#The Uk Budget
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Modest optimism ahead of the Fed

Market participants are mildly optimistic ahead of critical first-tier events. US ISM Manufacturing PMI contracted by less than anticipated in October, held above 60. EUR/USD has lost its bearish strength in the near term, but there’s a long way up. The EUR/USD pair neared the 1.1600 threshold as the demand...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7500 ahead of RBA

AUD/USD consolidates the week-start gains around the multi-month high. Mixed clues, cautious optimism ahead of the key central bank events favored Aussie buyers of late. RBA’s forward guidance eyed amid hopes of dumping yield curve control, no rate change expected. AUD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD breaks below 1.2400 on good Canadian Manufacturing PMI ahead risk events

USD/CAD stalls at 1.2400, retreated to 1.2350 on good Canadian macroeconomic data. Positive market mood, and rising crude oil prices, boost the CAD prospects. Canadian IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI reading was better than expected. The USD/CAD slides during the New York session, down 0.27%, trading at 1.2356 at the time...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXStreet.com

Equity indices trade mixed

Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade mixed; RBA ended YCC (as expected), Aussie yield curve steepens. - Nikkei 225 has remained modestly lower. - Japanese companies expected to report earnings include Nippon Steel and Japan Airlines; Fast Retailing due to issue monthly sales. - Japan markets are closed tomorrow (Nov...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Markets remain fairly confident

Markets took a constructive start for the new week/month yesterday. The US majors (Dow, S&P, Nasdaq) closed at record levels. The EuroStoxx 50 set a new cycle top. Positive earnings are part of the story. Markets remain fairly confident that central bankers will be able to strike a good balance between addressing the inflation acceleration without killing growth, with the Fed, the BoE and several smaller CB’s holding key policy meetings later this week. The US manufacturing ISM also provided some comfort. The headline index declined only marginally from 61.1 to 60.8. Supply disruptions still complicate production. Prices paid remained at a very elevated level (85.7). Orders eased, but production growth remained at a high level (59.3) while job creation improved (52.0 from 50.2) despite a persistent mismatch between supply and demand for labour. At the end of the day, US yields changed less than one basis point for the 2y/10y sector. The 30y yield rose 2.5 bps. This apparent calm masked a sharp rise in real yields (10y +7.75 bps) and a more or less similar decline in inflation expectations. The German yield curve steepened (-2.4 bps 2y vs +3.2 bps for the 30y). Swings in real yields/inflation expectations were more modest than in the US. Still, the German 10y real yield stays well north of -2% (-1.97% vs a low near -2.21% last week). The dollar yesterday showed a rather ‘inconsistent’ pattern. The rise in US real yields didn’t help the US currency. Also the impact from a constructive risk sentiment was not that straight forward. EUR/USD regained modest ground after Friday’s battering (close 1.1606). USD/JPY couldn’t hold on to intraday gains and closed little changed at 114. Sterling lost further ground, especially against the euro as markets ponder the pace and timing of BoE interest rate hikes (close 0.849).
STOCKS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Exchange Rate: The Week Ahead November 01st

The pound’s slide in value against the dollar on Friday was striking, as it tumbled from within touching distance of the 1.38 resistance level to the 1.36 range for the first time since mid-October. The dollar’s rebound from prior-day GDP-fuelled losses applied much of the pressure on the GBP USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD’s drop below $1,780 an ominous sign ahead of Fed

Gold fell more than 1% on the last day of the month. Dollar selloff after disappointing Q3 GDP data remained short-lived. Bears look to $1,770 and $1,750 as next targets. Gold managed to build on the previous week’s gains and climbed to $1,810 on Monday but staged a deep correction on Tuesday with investors refraining from committing to large positions ahead of key events. After fluctuating in a relatively tight range near $1,800, XAU/USD spiked to $1,810, once again, on Thursday but ended up closing the week in the negative territory below $1,780 following Friday’s plunge.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clung to 0.7500 amid mixed-market sentiment ahead of the weekend

AUD/USD fell on broad US dollar strength, as the greenback rose almost 1% in the US Dollar Index. European stock indices fell, while US equity indices rose, depicting a mixed-market sentiment, which benefited the US Dollar. US Core PCE rise overshadowed the Australian Retail Sales jump, weighed on the AUD/USD.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD plummets below 1.3700, on US dollar strength, ahead Fed and BoE week

GBP/USD accumulates to its weekly losses, breaking below 1.3700. Due to month-end flows and the London fix, GBP/USD plummeted almost 80 pips in the last three hours. US Core PCE for September remains steady at 3.6%, as the Fed’s November meeting approaches. The GBP/USD slides for the third time in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD and next week

EUR/USD yesterday for the ECB traded 1.1581 to 1.1635 or the same 50 pips offered by all central bank meetings. Here's yesterday's 5 numbers 1.1543, 1.1562, 1.1576, 1.1631 and 1.1662. Despite 50 pips, the trade for ECB was middle range to middle range from 1.1562 to 1.1631 and the same...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy