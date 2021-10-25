LCS weekly COVID update

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines For Students, Employees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all students and employees. By Dec. 6, in order to “remain a community member,” the university says everyone must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get an approved exemption. Students who don’t meet the deadline can’t enroll in classes or live in dorms and employees will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination. Those who are exempt will be subject to additional mitigation efforts like regular COVID-19 testing. The university had been strongly encouraging vaccinations but says that short-term approach isn’t sustainable. So far, more than 93% of students, faculty and staff have told the university that they’re vaccinated. The requirement affects over 3,000 students, faculty and staff who haven’t disclosed their vaccination status yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
vandaliaradio.com

FCHD Weekly update on COVID-19 show cases were down this past week, update on COVID-19 numbers for Vandalia Schools

In the Fayette County Health Department’s weekly update on new COVID-19, it shows cases were down this past week. In the weekly total of confirmed COVID-19 cases from October 11th through October 17th, it shows 55 new cases. That is down from 139 new cases in the previous week’s report and several weeks in a row of better than 100 cases. Fayette County now is listed with a total of 4,289 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases during the pandemic and a total of 64 deaths.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Regional News

Regional News

Release: Governor Brian P. Kemp announced MBS Equipment Company (MBSE) is opening its new east coast headquarters in Georgia. MBSE is the largest studio-based equipment company in the world for film, television, and events. The…. Sumter EMC, Windstream collaborate to expand broadband in…. Release: Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded the...
ECONOMY
valdostatoday.com

Eight child care centers recognized for high-quality, language-rich environments

Governor Brian P. Kemp and Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs have awarded the inaugural Quality Rated Language and Literacy Endorsement to eight child care centers that demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality, language-rich environments to Georgia’s youngest learners. “It is exciting to recognize...
EDUCATION
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta/Lowndes host Fall Electronics Recycling Event for residents

City and County Residents can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming Fall Electronics Recycling Event. The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County Public Works Departments will jointly host the community recycling event on November 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
VALDOSTA, GA
The 74

Moms for Liberty Co-Founder on Parent ‘Warriors’ Who Challenge School Boards

While learning loss might be the most obvious outcome of the pandemic for children, school closures prompted another powerful phenomenon in education: a renewed interest in parent activism. Advocacy groups formed on all sides of the political spectrum with some designed to address long-standing inequities and others meant to push back against what members considered […]
ADVOCACY
WDVM 25

Clear Spring schools experience water leak

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — School was canceled for students on Monday at Clear Spring High School and Clear Spring Middle School due to a water leak. According to officials at Washington county public schools, no damage was done to the school, but the water had to be shut off to make repairs. Students are […]
CLEAR SPRING, MD
University of Arkansas

Campus COVID-19 Dashboard Now Updated Weekly

The COVID-19 Dashboard for the U of A is now being updated on a weekly basis. After a brief spike early in the fall 2021 semester, active cases on campus dropped significantly and have remained relatively low for multiple reporting periods, allowing for an adjustment of the updating schedule from three times a week to once a week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Weekly COVID-19 Update

Weekly COVID-19 Update

On Monday, the College announced that the outdoor mask mandate and restrictions on indoor dining had been lifted after a successful first two weeks of classes. Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 17, Oberlin has had four positive cases. All students were required to receive a COVID-19 test upon their arrival on campus. Since then, only unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff have been tested weekly.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

