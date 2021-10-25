Walden Weather Forecast
WALDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
