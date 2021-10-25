Walden Weather Forecast

WALDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then rain overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain High 56 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.