Bristow Weather Forecast
BRISTOW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 28
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0