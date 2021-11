In a first, electric carmaker Tesla is opening up its supercharging stations in the Netherlands to non-Tesla electric vehicles, the company said on Monday.“Trial program for opening Tesla Superchargers to other EVs has begun,” company chief Elon Musk said in a tweet. The move could benefit EVs with the Combined Charging System (CCS) favoured by carmakers like Daimler, BMW, Ford and the Volkswagen group.Trial program for opening Tesla Superchargers to other EVs has begun https://t.co/g4HpgRGl7d— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2021The company noted in a blog post that Tesla drivers can continue to use these sites and the over...

