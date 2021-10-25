CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Lake, IL

Weather Forecast For Fox Lake

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FOX LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cbpeqaj00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

