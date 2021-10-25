CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

A rainy Monday in Roosevelt — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(ROOSEVELT, NY) Monday is set to be rainy in Roosevelt, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roosevelt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cbpecTn00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

