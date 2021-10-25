A rainy Monday in Roosevelt — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROOSEVELT, NY) Monday is set to be rainy in Roosevelt, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roosevelt:

Monday, October 25 Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight High 63 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 37 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.