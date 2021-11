Dunkirk city firefighters, with mutual aid from East Dunkirk, battled a house fire on North Ermine Street early Thursday morning. Crews got the call around 1:15 am and responded to 29 North Ermine, where they found flames coming from a first-floor window. Firefighters advanced a hose line into the first floor and found heavy fire in the back portion of the home. Dunkirk Fire Chief Mike Edwards says a family of five living in the house was able to get out after one of the adults discovered the fire...

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO